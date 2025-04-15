Indonesia dismisses report of Russian request to base aircraft in Papua

SYDNEY: Indonesia dismissed on Tuesday (Apr 15) a report in defence publication Janes that Russia has requested basing military aircraft in Papua, its easternmost province, after the issue caused concern in Australia.

"The report is incorrect," said Frega Wenas, the spokesperson of Indonesia's defence ministry.

The Australian Broadcasting Corporation said Australian Defence Minister Richard Marles spoke to his Indonesian counterpart Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin who said there would be no Russian air force planes based in Indonesia.

"He (Sjamsoeddin) has said to me in the clearest possible terms, reports of the prospect of Russian aircraft operating from Indonesia are simply not true," Marles said.

Papua is about 1,200km north of the Australian city of Darwin, where a United States Marines Corp rotational force is based for six months of the year, and Australian air bases are being upgraded to host visiting US bombers.