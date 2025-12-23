Indonesia tightens second-hand clothing import ban, hitting sellers and thrifty shoppers
Indonesia officially banned second-hand clothing imports in 2022 for economic and health reasons, but enforcement has been patchy.
JAKARTA: Indonesia is stepping up enforcement of its ban on second-hand clothing imports, putting the country’s thriving “thrifting” trade under threat and fuelling concerns about rising living costs and lost livelihoods.
The crackdown targets a popular trade built around pre-owned clothes sold at bargain prices.
While the move is intended to address economic and health concerns, tougher enforcement of the thrifting ban has proven unpopular, as sellers face an uncertain future and buyers lose access to affordable fashion.
Observers said it remains to be seen how this once-booming market will adapt and whether it can survive.
UNCERTAIN FUTURE FOR SELLERS
At Jakarta’s Senen Market, a go-to destination for pre-loved fashion, shoppers can piece together a complete outfit for as little as US$10.
For years, thrifting has flourished in Indonesia, driven by demand for affordable and unique clothing. Most of these garments are imported, and sellers operate across the country.
Although Indonesia officially banned such imports under a 2022 trade ministry regulation, enforcement has been patchy.
Syndicates continued to exploit porous borders, weak oversight and rogue customs officers to smuggle in the goods.
In 2024 alone, Indonesia imported more than 3,800 tonnes of used clothing.
But that changed in November, when authorities warned that anyone caught illegally importing such goods would face strict action. Recalcitrant importers, for instance, could be banned for life from importing any goods.
With imports halted, stocks are dwindling and traders are feeling the pinch.
“Our hope as sellers is to be allowed to continue doing business,” said second-hand clothes seller Andika, who like many Indonesians, goes by one name.
“They can impose quotas or tax us, it's not a problem. What matters is that we can still sell and earn an income.”
Authorities have also ordered online thrift stores to shut down immediately.
SEEKING AFFORDABLE FASHION
Indonesia said it bans the import of used garments on the grounds that they pose health and environmental risks and harm the domestic textile industry.
Officials have urged thrift store operators to switch to locally-made textiles, while several ministries are exploring alternative goods to prevent job losses.
But for many on the ground, those assurances offer little comfort.
“Whether we work here or own the business, this is how we make a living,” said shopkeeper Richi Van Andrew.
“If this is restricted, what are we supposed to do? Just don’t bother us. We’re just regular people. Why pick on thrifting?”
The clampdown is also worrying shoppers who rely on second-hand clothing to make ends meet.
“I hope it won’t be restricted, because not everyone has a lot of money,” said university student Omega Voice Rambu Diki Rija.
“For young people who live away from home, students or anyone on a tight budget, thrifting is a way to get by. The clothes are of decent quality, are affordable and still trendy.”
Some Indonesians are unconvinced the ban will help the economy in the long run.
“Many of us young people look for affordable clothes and outfits,” said university student Jeanneth Dominique Istia.
“From a youth perspective, it can be said that this helps Indonesia's economy too, even if it’s on a small scale.”