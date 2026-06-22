Indonesia announces US$1.48 billion stimulus, mostly for food handouts

JAKARTA: The Indonesian government will launch a stimulus package for the second half of 2026 worth 26.34 trillion rupiah (US$1.48 billion), with the aim of boosting economic growth, the country's Coordinating Economic Ministry said on Monday (Jun 22) during a presentation.

The stimulus is mainly for food handouts, valued at 18.04 trillion rupiah, and its measures topped up a package worth 7.8 trillion rupiah announced last month.

The total measures include discounts for air, train and sea transportation, as well as a paid internship programme.

The government will also cover the costs of value-added tax on airfares, Chief Economic Minister Airlangga Hartarto told reporters.

Indonesia will give a 10kg rice package to 33 million recipients starting from next month as part of the package, with the budget allocated at 17.54 trillion rupiah.

In the first quarter of 2026, the government spent 15 trillion rupiah on food handouts and other fiscal stimulus measures.

Jakarta has set a target to bring economic growth to at least 5.4 per cent this year, higher than 5.11 per cent growth last year.