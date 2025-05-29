Deadly youth brawls spark concerns in Indonesia, but can such violence be stopped?

DEPOK: A video that went viral in Indonesia this month showed about 20 students of primary school age, some wielding iron rulers, chasing one another in Depok city on the outskirts of Jakarta.

They were later found to be from two different primary schools located nearby.

The students were fishing at a river near their schools and one group began to mock the other, according to Masrokan, a sports teacher at one of the schools.

They decided to resolve their conflict after school on May 10.

Subscribe to CNA’s Morning Brief An automated curation of our top stories to start your day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

“They chased each other, and people living nearby saw it,” said Masrokan, who goes by one name.

“So the adults chased the students and told them to stop the brawl.”

The incident sent shockwaves across Indonesia due to the age of the children – ranging from 10 to 12 – involved.

It also came on the back of several deadly brawls involving older students in recent months.

In Pati regency in Central Java, a 17-year-old died after a brawl involving students from two high schools broke out on May 9.

In Southeast Maluku in March, two people died and over a dozen were injured in a clash between two youth groups wielding air rifles, arrows and machetes.

While not a new phenomenon in Indonesia, these and other recent cases have prompted the authorities to vow a crackdown on trouble-makers and find alternative outlets for them to channel their energy.

CNA takes a look at the root causes of such brawls in Indonesia and what can be done to prevent them.