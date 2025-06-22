Israel seeks swift action on Iran, sources say, with a split US administration

WASHINGTON/DUBAI/JERUSALEM: Israeli officials have told the Trump administration they do not want to wait two weeks for Iran to reach a deal to dismantle key parts of its nuclear programme, and Israel could act alone before the deadline is up, two sources said, amid a continuing debate on Trump's team about whether the US should get involved.

The two sources familiar with the matter said Israel had communicated their concerns to Trump administration officials on Thursday (Jun 19) in what they described as a tense phone call.

The Israeli officials said they do not want to wait the two weeks that US President Donald Trump presented on Thursday as a deadline for deciding whether the US will get involved in the Israel-Iran war, said the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The Israeli participants on the call included Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Israel Katz and military chief Eyal Zamir, according to a security source.

The Israelis believe they have a limited window of opportunity to move against the deeply buried site at Fordow, the crown jewel of Iran's nuclear programme, said the sources. The United States is the only country with the bunker-busting bombs powerful enough to reach the facility, which is dug into the side of a mountain.