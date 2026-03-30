Israeli police block Catholic cardinal from Jerusalem's Holy Sepulchre on Palm Sunday

JERUSALEM: Israeli police prevented the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem from marking Palm Sunday (Mar 29) at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre "for the first time in centuries," the Patriarchate said, with police citing security concerns linked to the Iran war.

Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa and Friar Francesco Ielpo were stopped by police while walking to the church, built on the site where Christians believe Jesus was crucified and rose from the dead, the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem said.

"As a result, and for the first time in centuries, the Heads of the Church were prevented from celebrating the Palm Sunday Mass at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre," it said in a statement.

Israeli police said all holy sites in Jerusalem's Old City - including those sacred to Christians, Muslims and Jews - had been closed to worshippers since the start of the US-Israeli war on Iran, particularly locations without bomb shelters.

Police said they had rejected a request from the Patriarchate for an exemption on Palm Sunday.

"The Old City and the holy sites constitute a complex area that does not allow access for large emergency and rescue vehicles, which significantly challenges response capabilities and poses a real risk to human life in the event of a mass casualty incident," police said.