Jakarta airport suspends flights due to Mount Anak Krakatau ash; SIA among affected airlines

JAKARTA: Indonesia's Soekarno-Hatta international airport has extended its suspension of flight operations until 1.30pm (2.30pm, Singapore time) on Sunday (Sep 6) due to volcanic ash from the ongoing eruption of Mount Anak Krakatau, Jakarta's main airport posted on Instagram.

The suspension, extending a halt that had been scheduled until 5.30am (6.30am, Singapore time), has affected 209 flights, including several international flights, Indonesia's transportation ministry said. Jakarta's main airport is about 180km from Mount Anak Krakatau.

International flights scheduled for Sunday that were delayed or cancelled include some to or from Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Guangzhou, Hong Kong and Doha, according to the airport's website.

Singapore Airlines (SIA) was among the airlines affected. The carrier cancelled two flights to and from Jakarta on Saturday. A third Jakarta-bound SIA flight that was originally scheduled for Saturday night was rescheduled to Sunday afternoon, while another flight that had been scheduled to depart from Jakarta to Singapore on Sunday morning was also delayed until 3.50pm.

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"As the situation remains fluid, other SIA flights between Singapore and Indonesia may be affected," said the carrier.

Passengers are advised to check SIA's flight status page for the latest information on their flights.

Mount Anak Krakatau has been erupting since late on Friday, with volcanic ash detected in the airport early on Sunday, the ministry said in a statement.