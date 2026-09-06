Jakarta airport suspends flights due to Mount Anak Krakatau ash; SIA among affected airlines

PASSENGERS STUCK AT SOEKARNO-HATTA INTERNATIONAL

Ash reached as high as 6,000m on the Java side of the volcano and 15,000m on the Sumatra side and in some parts of Banten province in Java, the meteorological agency BMKG posted on its website.

Ersy Laksita Rini, 55, was upset when she arrived at Soekarno-Hatta International and learned that her 8am flight to Surabaya had been cancelled. She said the airline had not informed her ahead of time.

"If the eruption happened last night and there were predictions of flight cancellations, we should have been notified from the start," she told Reuters. "That way, passengers wouldn't have needed to come here so early and could have looked for alternatives instead."

French national Eloan Tasset, 21, got a text from Batik Air that his flight to his holiday destination of Manado in North Sulawesi had been delayed, but he said it was unclear how long the delay would be.

"If they tell me my flight is cancelled, I think I'm going to try to find a hotel in Jakarta," he said.

The airport operator said it was providing food and light refreshments for affected passengers and buses to hotels, in coordination with the airlines.

The disaster mitigation agency BNPB said it would conduct a weather modification operation, which could include cloud-seeding, on Sunday to promote rain.

"If it rains heavily enough, the volcanic ash that has been disrupting our daily lives since yesterday and continuing today will be washed away quickly," BNPB chief Suharyanto told a press conference.

The transport ministry named three other airports across Java - Kertajati, Ahmad Yani and Juanda - as alternatives, "should airlines or operators be able to divert their flights", said Minister Dudy Purwagandhi.