Jakarta airport suspends flights due to Mount Anak Krakatau ash; SIA among affected airlines

JAKARTA: An eruption of Indonesia's Mount Anak Krakatau caused eight airports to suspend flight operations on Sunday (Sep 6), affecting hundreds of flights at Jakarta's main airport, after some school activities and fishing were halted.

Soekarno-Hatta International Airport suspended flight operations until midnight on Monday (1am, Singapore time) due to volcanic ash, the airport posted on Instagram, stranding hundreds of passengers at the facility.

The suspension, extended several times, has affected 964 flights, the transportation ministry said. Singapore Airlines (SIA), Malaysia Airlines, AirAsia and Lion Air Group said they had cancelled flights to and from Jakarta for the rest of the day.

Total affected flights across the eight airports reached more than 1,500 flights with 170,000 passengers, the ministry said.

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SIA and Scoot have also cancelled flights between Singapore and Jakarta scheduled for Monday, with nine SIA flights and four Scoot flights affected.

Anak Krakatau, which is roughly halfway between Java and Sumatra in Indonesia's vast island chain, has been erupting since late on Friday, with volcanic ash detected at the airport early on Sunday, the transport ministry said.