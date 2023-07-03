Heavy rain pounds Japan's south as scorching heat hits country's west and north

Japan weather officials are calling on people in the southern Japanese region of Kyushu to be on alert for landslides and floods with heavy rain that pounded the area over the weekend set to continue.

An active front remains stationary around Kyushu, bringing torrential rain, reported national broadcaster NHK on Monday (Jul 3).

Weather officials said the front is expected to remain around Kyushu, bringing more than 50mm of rain per hour, it added.

Up to 65mm of rain was recorded in an hour in Oita Prefecture on Monday morning, according to NHK.

People are being told to be on the alert for landslides, flooding in low-lying areas, swollen rivers, lightning strikes and gusty winds.

They say that in the areas affected by the recent heavy rains, the risk of landslides and other disasters could rise as the ground has loosened due to the rains.

ONE DEAD, TWO MISSING

The record-breaking hourly precipitation reported in several locations of western Honshu and the Kyushu region on Saturday caused one fatality and left two others missing, reported Kyodo news.

In Yamaguchi Prefecture a man found inside a washed-away car was confirmed dead, while a mudslide in Oita Prefecture swept away a house, with rescuers still trying to contact the 70-year-old male occupant, said Kyodo news, citing local authorities.

In Mine, Yamaguchi Prefecture, seven vehicles were found submerged due to the heavy rain, and one of the drivers was missing, according to local police.

SEVERE HEAT IN WESTERN, NORTHERN JAPAN

Temperatures soared in many places from western to northern Japan on Sunday and the scorching heat is expected to continue in regions including Kinki and Tokai on Monday, reported NHK.

Temperatures are expected to rise to 35 degrees Celsius in the cities of Nara, Gifu, Nagoya and Kofu, and 32 degrees Celsius in central Tokyo on Monday, it added.

According to NHK, daytime highs on Sunday reached 35.3 degrees Celsius in Toyota City in Aichi Prefecture, 35.1 degrees Celsius in Shimanto City in Kochi Prefecture, and 31.7 degrees Celsius in central Tokyo.

The high temperatures could also cause unstable atmospheric conditions and officials are urging people to be on alert for downpours, lightning strikes, and gusty winds, reported the national broadcaster.