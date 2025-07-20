Ride-hailing driver, Singaporean passenger die in Johor car crash

JOHOR BAHRU: A ride-hailing driver and his Singaporean passenger were killed on Sunday (Jul 20) morning after the car they were in crashed into a lorry along Jalan Johor Bahru-Ayer Hitam.

North Johor Bahru district police chief, Assistant Commissioner Balveer Singh, said the incident occurred at 11.27am. A Perodua Bezza car, driven by a 48-year-old man and heading towards Skudai from Johor Bahru, is believed to have lost control before colliding with a Mitsubishi Fuso lorry.

"The driver was pronounced dead at the scene due to severe head injuries, while the 27-year-old male passenger died while receiving treatment at Sultanah Aminah Hospital,” he told Malaysian news agency Bernama. The fatal car crash was also reported by other Malaysian news outlets, including The Star, The New Straits Times and The Malay Mail.

Singh said the lorry driver, a 28-year-old man, did not suffer any injuries. He added that the incident was being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act for causing death due to reckless and dangerous driving.

CNA has contacted Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs for more information on the deceased Singaporean passenger.