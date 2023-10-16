Malaysia reaffirms support for Palestinians after bomb threat at Johor's Mid Valley Southkey mall

MELAKA: Malaysia will continue to support the Palestinian people's struggle despite a bomb threat at a shopping mall in Johor Bahru over the weekend, Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said on Sunday (Oct 15).

He said the government was always on the alert for any threats, but at the same time, advised people not to worry.

"The police have stated that it was a deliberate threat, we just need to be vigilant and not worry," said the United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) president on the sidelines of a local event.

Hundreds of shoppers and employees were evacuated from the Mid Valley Southkey mall in Johor Bahru on Saturday evening after a “security threat” was made via an anonymous phone call.

The management of the mall and nearby St Giles Hotel said the call was made at about 6.30pm and local authorities had instructed that the affected areas be evacuated as a “proactive measure”.

The fire department and the police investigated the threat and completed a thorough search of the area. They found "no evidence of threats", said the mall in an update on Facebook at about 12.30am on Sunday.