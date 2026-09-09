Johor police bust gangs linked to 17 car break-ins, including 4 Singapore vehicles at Desaru resorts
Johor police said the suspects targeted vehicles parked in open areas and along quiet roads.
SINGAPORE: Johor police have arrested eight suspects believed to be involved in a series of 17 car break-ins and thefts across the state, including four cases involving Singapore vehicles at popular coastal resort destination Desaru.
The eight suspects - four Malaysian men, two Indonesian men, and two Indonesian women, aged 26 to 60 - were arrested in two raids on Monday (Sep 7) and Tuesday.
Police said the suspects targeted vehicles parked in open areas and along quiet roads, smashing car windows and stealing valuables that they either kept or sold for cash.
The Singapore cars that were broken into were parked at various resorts in the Desaru area on Sep 6, said Johor police chief Ab Rahaman Arsad.
Johor police advised vehicle owners not to leave valuables inside their vehicles and ensure that their vehicles are parked in well-lit areas.
In the first raid, three Malaysian men were arrested in the Masai and Majidee areas of Johor Bahru. Police seized items including a vehicle, three phones and three iPads.
“Checks on the three suspects found that all of them had previous criminal and drug-related records. Urine tests also found that all three tested positive for methamphetamine,” said Rahaman.
In the second raid, a 60-year-old Malaysian man was arrested together with two Indonesian men and two Indonesian women in the Kulai district and Muar.
Items seized included two vehicles, three ATM cards, eight mobile phones, RM10,105 in cash, an Indonesian passport, a watch and a ring.
None of the five people arrested in the second raid had criminal records, while checks on the Indonesian nationals found that they held valid passports to enter Malaysia.