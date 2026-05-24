Logo
Logo

Asia

Johor declares Monday special holiday after JDT football club wins Malaysia Cup
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Asia

Johor declares Monday special holiday after JDT football club wins Malaysia Cup

Also known as the Southern Tigers, JDT beat Kuching City FC 2-0 in the final to win their fourth consecutive Malaysia Cup title.

Johor declares Monday special holiday after JDT football club wins Malaysia Cup

Fans celebrate as Johor Darul Ta’zim football club, also known as the Southern Tigers, wins Malaysia Cup on May 23, 2026. (Photo: Facebook/JOHOR Southern Tigers)

24 May 2026 12:49PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

JOHOR BAHRU: The Johor government has declared a special state public holiday on Monday (May 25) to celebrate Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) football club winning the Malaysia Cup on Saturday night.

Also known as the Southern Tigers, JDT beat Kuching City FC 2-0 in the final to win their fourth consecutive Malaysia Cup title, the only club to have ever achieved the feat.

Johor Chief Minister Onn Hafiz Ghazi said the special holiday was declared with the consent of Johor Regent Tunku Mahkota Ismail.

“This victory is a gift to the people of Johor and JDT supporters who have stood firmly behind the team through thick and thin, in every match, every season,” Onn Hafiz wrote on Facebook. 

He said the success proved the continued commitment of the Johor leadership in developing modern high performance football that made JDT the state’s pride and a respected team at the national and Asian level, Bernama reported.

Johor Darul Ta’zim football club, also known as the Southern Tigers, wins Malaysia Cup on May 23, 2026. (Photo: Facebook/JOHOR Southern Tigers)
Source: Agencies/kl
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement