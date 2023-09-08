'Accidentally': Johor fishermen say engine failure, strong currents among reasons why they end up in Singapore's waters

“I’ve been working on these waters for more than 10 years and I understand the sensitivities of territorial waters,” said the 42-year-old.

“The matter is not yet resolved - I have had to replace the net which was damaged … I’m hoping that authorities for both countries can come up with a permanent solution so that fishermen can work (on the Johor Strait) with sufficient space.”

Mr Nasir said the fishermen's encounters with SPF coast guards, as well as boats from Malaysia’s Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) at the international borders, are “cumbersome” and disrupt their work.

“It's happening more frequently that these boats might stop us at sea and they would check our identification cards. They will scan it and send details back to their headquarters,” said Mr Nasir, who estimates that he gets checked about once every fortnight as compared to once every two to three months previously.

“We would have to wait, maybe between 20-30 minutes for these checks to be done before we can continue to work. At sea, this is not preferable, because time is money,” he added.

CNA has sent queries to both the SPF and the MMEA on why and how identification checks are done on fishermen near the border along the Johor Strait.

Maritime security expert Collin Koh from the S Rajaratnam School of International Studies (RSIS) in Singapore told CNA that patrol boats regularly monitor the borders to “counter illegal entry, smuggling and other transborder crimes”.

However, he noted that incidents have not escalated to arrests and usually the police would issue a verbal warning to fishermen who would encroach.

There have been no media reports in both Singapore and Malaysia of detention or physical altercations between fishermen and border enforcement officials in the area.

“In fact, I was told, the police coast guard patrols are quite acquainted with the local fishing community in Johor. So there’s probably a level of comfort between them,” added Dr Koh.

Dr Serina Rahman, a visiting fellow at Singapore’s ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute who is also a conservation scientist based in Kampung Pendas, told CNA that fishermen in the area would typically be skilled enough to stay within the boundaries unless there is bad weather that impacts visibility badly.

“The coastguard understands that too usually … These incidents and flashpoints are few and far between,” she added.

“And there have been instances when engines break down and some fishermen float across, the coastguard sends them back until someone can tow them to Malaysia waters,” said Dr Serina.