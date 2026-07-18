Network School ordered to cease operations at Forest City site over licensing breach; founder says operations continue

ISKANDAR PUTERI, Johor: In the latest twist in the saga between Malaysian authorities and the Network School in Forest City, the Johor government has issued a cessation order to the startup community after finding that one of its premises was operating without a valid business licence.

But Balaji Srinivasan - the American investor behind the organisation – on Saturday (Jul 18) disputed reports suggesting that the Network School is shutting down, saying it has received two notices from authorities and would have a “remedial period for both issues”.

“But our members are otherwise unaffected,” he wrote on X.

Late on Friday, Johor Chief Minister Onn Hafiz Ghazi said the Iskandar Puteri City Council (MBIP) has issued an enforcement notice to the unlicensed premises as well as an advertising licence notice against Network School for displaying non-compliant signboards.

“The inspection found that the company operates at two premises, where one premise has a valid business office licence, while the other premise was found to be operating without an MBIP business licence even though it is owned by a local citizen,” Onn Hafiz wrote on Facebook.

He added the Johor state government would investigate all matters within its scope and take further enforcement action if any breaches of laws, licence conditions or regulations are uncovered.