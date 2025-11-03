RTS Link trains to start test runs in Johor Bahru from mid-November: Malaysia transport minister
Anthony Loke added that construction for the RTS project on the Malaysia side was “on track” to be completed by end-2026.
JOHOR BAHRU: From later this month, Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link trains will start test runs on tracks in Johor Bahru as part of the project’s first phase of testing slightly more than a year before its scheduled completion.
Speaking at a press conference on Monday (Nov 3), Malaysian Transport Minister Anthony Loke said that the trains will arrive in Johor Bahru in mid-November and the testing will commence between “mid-November and December”.
The RTS-Link trains are manufactured by China Railway Rolling Stock Corporation, and each train will have a standing capacity of 607 passengers, and can carry up to about 1,000 passengers at peak hours.
“The public will see the trains moving along the tracks. This is for the first phase of testing,” said Loke, following a visit to the RTS Link immigration complex construction site.
“The train is moving, but we are not able to take passengers yet because there are many processes like signalling and system integration testing to be done before we are operational,” he added.
Loke said that appointed contractors for the Malaysia side of the project are striving for the project to be completed by Dec 31, 2026 and commence operations from January 2027.
“We are doing all we can to ensure this target is met,” said Loke.
The RTS Link, which will stretch 4km from Singapore’s Woodlands North station to Johor’s Bukit Chagar station, is expected to begin service by the start of 2027.
It aims to ease traffic congestion on the Causeway – one of the world's busiest border crossings – by ferrying up to 10,000 passengers an hour each way.
The first trains will depart from each end of the line at 6am, while the last trains will depart at 12am each day.
Loke also gave a construction progress update after touring the construction site, stressing that the Malaysia side of the project was “on track” to meet the construction deadlines.
He outlined that the construction of the Wadi Hana depot which serves the RTS Link was 91 per cent completed, the Bukit Chagar station was 73 per cent done and the immigration complex within the station was at 76.8 per cent completion.
He added that when completed, passengers would arrive on the first floor of Bukit Chagar station to purchase RTS Link tickets before heading to the second level to pass through immigration on the Malaysia side and clear security checks.
They would then head to the third level to pass through immigration for the Singapore side before heading to the departure train platform on the same level.
This is in line with the single point immigration clearance system that was promised for the RTS Link in which travellers can clear immigration for both countries at their point of departure.
Loke added that he would now visit the construction site every three months to monitor for updates.
He pointed out that for a project of this magnitude, it was pivotal that the different parties involved “coordinate closely”.
“MRTS, the company in charge of infrastructure building and RTSO (RTS Operations) - which are in charge of the project’s operations - these two parties must work together closely to ensure efficient coordination,” said Loke.
RTSO refers to the joint venture company formed by transport operators Prasarana Malaysia and Singapore's SMRT Corporation.
Loke added: “I’m here to ensure that coordination issues are resolved. As far as we are concerned, we are on track. With every project there are issues but we take mitigation measures to ensure this project keeps to the schedule.”