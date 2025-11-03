RTS Link trains to start test runs in Johor Bahru from mid-November: Malaysia transport minister

JOHOR BAHRU: From later this month, Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link trains will start test runs on tracks in Johor Bahru as part of the project’s first phase of testing slightly more than a year before its scheduled completion.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday (Nov 3), Malaysian Transport Minister Anthony Loke said that the trains will arrive in Johor Bahru in mid-November and the testing will commence between “mid-November and December”.

The RTS-Link trains are manufactured by China Railway Rolling Stock Corporation, and each train will have a standing capacity of 607 passengers, and can carry up to about 1,000 passengers at peak hours.

“The public will see the trains moving along the tracks. This is for the first phase of testing,” said Loke, following a visit to the RTS Link immigration complex construction site.

“The train is moving, but we are not able to take passengers yet because there are many processes like signalling and system integration testing to be done before we are operational,” he added.

Loke said that appointed contractors for the Malaysia side of the project are striving for the project to be completed by Dec 31, 2026 and commence operations from January 2027.

“We are doing all we can to ensure this target is met,” said Loke.