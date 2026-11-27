SINGAPORE: The Snoring Doughnut Dragon company does not exist, and it does not manage a supposedly botched RM444 million project to improve public air-conditioning units in Malaysia.

Neither do “Cosmic Custard Chicken” or “Floating Sausage Library”, along with their allegedly sub-par rubbish collection and library maintenance ventures.

But since mid-November, suspicious accounts on the social media platform Threads have claimed that fictional firms like these are mismanaging multi-million ringgit projects in the state of Johor – and that residents are suffering for it.

The posts, written in Malay, tagged Johor Chief Minister Onn Hafiz Ghazi as well as state executive councillor Mohd Jafni Md Shukor – who chairs the housing and local government committee – and urged them to act.

On Nov 16, Mr Onn Hafiz posted on Facebook screenshots of seven such accounts, saying a police report had been made and a complaint lodged with Malaysia’s communications regulator.

CNA Verify found at least 188 accounts posing as Johor residents and making such claims. None of them seemed to be based in Malaysia, according to Threads’ own labels. The accounts appeared highly coordinated, though their reach was limited, and it remains unclear who is behind them or why.

The complaints often concerned everyday facilities and municipal services. One account claimed that “Haunted Jelly Slippers SDN BHD” was in charge of an RM888 million (US$216 million) project – yet despite all that money, a footpath was still slippery after rain.

“The people of Johor Bahru are not asking for anything unusual; we just want facilities that work properly,” the post said in Malay. “(Johor Bahru City Council), please use a suitable surface and fix the drainage, then let us know when the work can be completed.

“It is tiring to have to start the story from the beginning every time we ask. Residents need certainty. Do not let this issue drag on.”