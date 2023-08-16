Protecting his legacy the underlying goal in Jokowi’s penultimate State of the Nation address: Analysts

JAKARTA: Unlike in previous years, Indonesian President Joko Widodo began his annual State of the Nation address on Wednesday (Aug 16) by talking about how he has no authority to determine who the presidential and vice-presidential candidates will be.

He then ended his speech given in the Indonesian parliament by emphasising that a leader must earn public trust and needs support from the nation, during which he also said the country’s next president must continue with existing policies.

Analysts interviewed by CNA said Mr Widodo’s speech clearly shows that he’s keen to play a role in next year’s election - even though the president denied doing so in his speech - and is also pushing for a continuation of his programmes beyond his final year in power.

"In general, the president wants to convey that he gives special attention to the political year 2024," said Mr Aditya Perdana, a political analyst from the University of Indonesia.

"This is because that was the point that he stressed at the start while dismissing the public notion that the president is intervening in the nomination (of the presidential candidate)," he said amid reports that Jokowi is trying to meddle with the upcoming election.

Indonesia will head to the polls on Feb 14, and a new president will be sworn in eight months later.

Since the Indonesian constitution only allows a president to lead for two terms maximum, 2024 will be Mr Widodo’s last year in office.

So far, three people have been named as potential presidential candidates.

The ruling Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P), of which Jokowi is a member, has nominated Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo as its potential presidential candidate.

Minister of Defence Prabowo Subianto has also stated his willingness to run again for the third time while former Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan has also declared his intentions to run.