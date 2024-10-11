Joint study on regional energy connectivity by US, Singapore can guide framework for ASEAN power grid: PM Wong
The second phase of the US and Singapore’s joint Feasibility Study on Regional Energy Connectivity will look at the legal, governance and financing frameworks for the proposed Southeast Asian regional power grid, says Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong.
VIENTIANE: Findings from a joint study on energy connectivity within Southeast Asia by Singapore and the United States will guide the creation of a proposed regional power grid, Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said on Friday (Oct 11).
Speaking during the summit between the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the US in the Laotian capital, Mr Wong called for both sides to work together to build a more sustainable future.
“The US can help develop ASEAN’s renewable energy infrastructure. This will support our green transition while creating more opportunities for our key partners,” he told fellow leaders.
Mr Wong said Singapore and the US have made “good progress” with the joint Feasibility Study on Regional Energy Connectivity, which will help facilitate the realisation of the ASEAN Power Grid.
“And we look forward to the second phase of the study, which will provide directions on the legal, governance and financing frameworks for the Grid,” said Mr Wong.
The first phase of the study studied the renewable energy landscape and existing grid infrastructure of Southeast Asian countries, regional sub-sea interconnections, and the socioeconomic impacts of regional connectivity. It started in April last year, with findings announced in October.
In his remarks, Mr Wong said that the US, which was represented by Secretary of State Antony Blinken, has been “a steadfast partner” of the 10-member bloc.
“Your active presence has supported the peace and prosperity of our region for nearly 80 years. You have been a staunch supporter of an open, inclusive, rules-based order,” he said.
Singapore has consistently supported the strong US presence in the region through its words and deeds, with the US being the largest source of direct investments to ASEAN and creating many jobs here.
He called for all parties to “redouble efforts to strengthen this important partnership”.
COOPERATING ON DIGITAL AND EMERGING TECHNOLOGIES
On Friday, the ASEAN and US leaders released a statement on promoting safe, secure, and trustworthy artificial intelligence (AI).
Mr Wong noted that the US is the regional bloc’s first dialogue partner to do so, and that he looks forward to the US’ support for the ASEAN Responsible AI Roadmap.
These efforts will facilitate the development of safe and trusted AI in the Southeast Asian region, he said.
“The US’ strong support for trusted cross-border data flows will also help us conclude a high-quality ASEAN Digital Economy Framework Agreement which we are aiming to do by next year,” said Mr Wong.
To develop and grow the region’s digital economy, Mr Wong called for the US to help strengthen ASEAN’s cybersecurity capabilities, through the ASEAN-Singapore Cybersecurity Centre of Excellence and the ASEAN Regional Computer Emergency Response Team.
The US and ASEAN must also invest in their people, said Mr Wong, citing existing initiatives such as the Young Southeast Asian Leaders’ Initiative and the US-ASEAN Institute for Rising Leaders Fellowship.
“We should explore how to leverage the newly established ASEAN-US Centre to further strengthen ties between our youth,” he said, referring to the facility in Washington DC aimed at connecting the private sector, academic institutions and civil society in the US and ASEAN.
Mr Wong also highlighted joint efforts by Singapore and the US in building capabilities throughout Southeast Asia through the Third Country Training Programme, which will be scaled up to cover more areas within ASEAN.
FINAL DAY OF SUMMITS
On Friday morning, Mr Wong also attended the East Asia Summit (EAS). The summit was created in 2005 as the world transitioned to the new post-Cold War era.
It currently comprises the 10 ASEAN member states, Australia, China, India, Japan, New Zealand, South Korea, the US and Russia.
"In these troubled times, the EAS remains the only platform capable of bringing all the key players in our region to the same table," said Mr Wong of the summit's importance.
It must continue to strengthen strategic dialogue moving forward and let countries exchange views on issues of shared concerns, he added.
"Our perspectives may be diverse or even divergent. We cannot expect to agree on all issues. But it is important for all countries to have a say, and to understand each other’s perspectives," said Mr Wong.
In his remarks, Mr Wong also called for ASEAN's external partners "to use your leverage to get the
Myanmar authorities to stop the violence, facilitate humanitarian assistance, and engage all stakeholders in a national reconciliation".
Mr Wong will also hold a bilateral meeting with Chinese Premier Li Qiang, and attend the 14th ASEAN-United Nations Summit.
Following the closing ceremony of the summits, Mr Wong will commence his bilateral visit, which will include a meeting with Laos Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone and an official dinner in Vientiane.