At least 36 dead, over 50 injured in stampede at Indian actor Vijay's rally

CHENNAI: At least 36 people were killed and more than 50 injured on Saturday (Sep 27) in a stampede at a rally held by Tamil actor Vijay, who is campaigning for election, the chief minister of Tamil Nadu said.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said eight children and 16 women were among those who died in the district of Karur during a political rally organised by Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam party.

Earlier, state lawmaker Senthil Balaji told reporters that 58 people were hospitalised.

VIJAY HAS DRAWN MASSIVE CROWDS

Vijay, one of Tamil cinema’s most bankable actors for three decades, has drawn massive crowds to his public meetings since launching his political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, in 2024, which has targeted both the state ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party. He is campaigning ahead of state elections that are to be held in early 2026.

Videos from local media showed thousands of people surrounding a large campaign vehicle on top of which Vijay was seen standing and speaking.

During the rally, visuals showed Vijay throwing water bottles from the top of the vehicle to fainting supporters and calling for police help when the crowd became uncontrollable.

"My heart is broken, I am in unbearable, indescribable pain and sorrow," Vijay wrote on X.

"I express my deepest sympathies and condolences to the families of my dear brothers and sisters who lost their lives in Karur. I pray for a speedy recovery for those who are undergoing treatment in the hospital."