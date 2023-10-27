In pictures: Li Keqiang's decade as premier of China

SINGAPORE: Former Chinese premier Li Keqiang has died at the age of 68, just seven months after retiring.

Li was the head of China's Cabinet under President Xi Jinping for a decade until he stepped down from all political positions in March.

During his 10 years in office, Li met numerous world leaders and was a key figure during crises in China, from natural disasters to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here is a look back at his tenure.