Asia

In pictures: Li Keqiang's decade as premier of China
Asia

In pictures: Li Keqiang's decade as premier of China

Li Keqiang died of a heart attack on Friday (Oct 27) about seven months after retiring as Chinese premier.

In pictures: Li Keqiang's decade as premier of China

Li Keqiang visits the Einstein Museum in Bern on May 25, 2013, during his first overseas trip as China's premier. (File photo: AFP/Peter Klaunzer)

27 Oct 2023 08:18PM (Updated: 27 Oct 2023 08:47PM)
SINGAPORE: Former Chinese premier Li Keqiang has died at the age of 68, just seven months after retiring.

Li was the head of China's Cabinet under President Xi Jinping for a decade until he stepped down from all political positions in March.

During his 10 years in office, Li met numerous world leaders and was a key figure during crises in China, from natural disasters to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here is a look back at his tenure.

Li Keqiang, the newly elected Chinese premier, shakes hands with his predecessor Wen Jiabao as they look at President Xi Jinping during the 12th National People's Congress at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Mar 15, 2013. (File photo: AFP/Wang Zhao)
Li Keqiang shakes hands with Britain's Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle on Jun 17, 2014. (File photo: AFP/Steve Parsons)
Li Keqiang visits a village in Yunnan province on Aug 4, 2014, after it was hit by an earthquake. (File photo: AP/Xinhua/Yao Dawei)
Li Keqiang and Angela Merkel, the German chancellor, lean towards each other during a press conference at the Chancellery in Berlin on Oct 10, 2014. (File photo: AFP/Odd Andersen)
Li Keqiang speaks with Barack Obama, the president of the United States, during the East Asia Summit at the Myanmar International Convention Center in Naypyidaw on Nov 12, 2014. (File photo: AFP/Mandel Ngan)
Li Keqiang waves after delivering a speech at a business summit in Seoul on Nov 1, 2015, as Park Geun-Hye, the president of South Korea, and Shinzo Abe, the Japanese prime minister, applaud. (File photo: AFP/Jung Yeon-je)
Li Keqiang shakes hands with Donald Trump, the president of the United States, during a meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Nov 9, 2017. (File photo: AFP/Jim Watson)
Li Keqiang shakes hands with French President Emmanuel Macron during a meeting in Beijing on Jan 9, 2018. (File photo: AFP/Ludovic Marin)
Li Keqiang speaks with Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong during a signing ceremony at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing on Apr 29, 2019. (File photo: AFP/Parker Song)
Li Keqiang shakes hands with Russian President Vladimir Putin during a meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow on Sep 18, 2019. (File photo: AFP/Pavel Golovkin)
Li Keqiang poses with Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) leaders during the 22nd ASEAN-China Summit in Bangkok on Nov 3, 2019. (File photo: AFP/Manan Vatsyayana)
Li Keqiang shakes hands with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the 3rd Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership Summit in Bangkok on Nov 4, 2019. (File photo: AFP/Manan Vatsyayana)
Li Keqiang speaks with healthcare workers at a hospital in Wuhan on Jan 27, 2020. (File photo: AP/Xinhua/Li Tao)
Li Keqiang speaks with residents of a flood-hit area of Zhengzhou in Henan province on Aug 18, 2021. (File photo: AP/Xinhua/Rao Aimin)
Former Chinese premier Li Keqiang shakes hands with his newly elected successor Li Qiang as President Xi Jinping looks on during the 14th National People's Congress at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Mar 11, 2023. (File photo: AFP/Greg Baker)
Source: Agencies/CNA/kg

China Li Keqiang

