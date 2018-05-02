Lingering fears of anonymity at the ballot box for civil servants in Putrajaya, the house Mahathir built

PUTRAJAYA: From a distance, as dark thunder clouds hang above, the isolation and incomplete futuristic skyline of Putrajaya makes it look like some kind of urban dystopia.



For many of the civil servants living there, when it comes to voting, it feels like one too.

A lingering discomfort at the ballot box about privacy, perceived tracked votes and the repercussions of biting the hand that feeds exists in Malaysia’s home of government just outside Kuala Lumpur.

“They know who you are. They know where you live. They know if you didn’t go to vote,” said a ministry worker who wished to keep his identity anonymous.

Putrajaya is a federal territory - one political constituency made up predominantly of public service workers. Nearly all of Malaysia’s ministries and government offices are based in this distant enclave down the highway from the buzz of the capital proper.

In general elections it has, without fail, been held by the ruling Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition and 2018 should be no exception, going by predictions.

“Putrajaya is a very safe seat. The ruling party could expect 65 to 70 per cent of the popular support,” said Ibrahim Suffian from the Merdeka Center for Opinion Research.



“There is a strong affinity and relationship between the public sector and the ruling party because they’ve been in power for nearly 70 years and therefore there is a lot of cooperation, a lot of cross-fertilisation to some extent,” he said.

“Added to that in the Malaysian context, civil servants tend to be more conservative, have a bit more of a right of centre outlook.”