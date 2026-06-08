Logo
Logo

Asia live

Major quake off Philippines kills one, triggers tsunami warnings
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

live Asia

Major quake off Philippines kills one, triggers tsunami warnings

The offshore quake hit at a depth of 35km about 24km west of Mindanao island's Sarangani province.

Major quake off Philippines kills one, triggers tsunami warnings

This shows vehicles damaged by debris after powerful earthquake in the Mindanao region, Philippines on Monday, Jun 8, 2026. (Photo: Ernesto Torres Jr via AP)

08 Jun 2026 09:59AM (Updated: 08 Jun 2026 10:25AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: A powerful 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck off the southern Philippines on Monday (Jun 8), killing at least one person, injuring four others and triggering tsunami warnings across the region.

Buildings collapsed in parts of Mindanao as authorities launched rescue operations. 

Officials in the Philippines and Indonesia urged residents in coastal areas to evacuate to higher ground, while Japan issued a tsunami advisory for parts of its Pacific coast.

Follow our live coverage for the latest updates.

 

Source: Agencies/gr

Related Topics

Philippines earthquake tsunami
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement