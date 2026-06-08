Major quake off Philippines kills one, triggers tsunami warnings

SINGAPORE: A powerful 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck off the southern Philippines on Monday (Jun 8), killing at least one person, injuring four others and triggering tsunami warnings across the region.

Buildings collapsed in parts of Mindanao as authorities launched rescue operations.

Officials in the Philippines and Indonesia urged residents in coastal areas to evacuate to higher ground, while Japan issued a tsunami advisory for parts of its Pacific coast.

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