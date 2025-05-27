47 injured after car hits fans at Liverpool victory parade; police say incident not seen as terrorism

LIVERPOOL: A car ploughed into large crowds of Liverpool fans in the city centre during their side's Premier League title celebrations on Monday (May 26), with police saying a man has been arrested.

"What I can tell you is that we believe this to be an isolated incident, and we are not currently looking for anyone else in relation to it," Jennifer Sims, assistant chief constable of Merseyside Police, said at a press conference.

She added that a 53-year-old white British man who had been arrested shortly after the collision was believed to be the driver.

The UK ambulance service said 20 people were treated for minor injuries while 27 were taken to hospital with two sustaining serious injuries.

The police said they responded to reports that a car had hit a "number of pedestrians" shortly after the team's open-top coach carrying players and coaching staff drove through the city centre, where they were greeted by tens of thousands of fans.

Tens of thousands of people had turned out in torrential rain for the jubilant celebrations to see the northwest English side's victory parade, involving players on an open-topped bus and fireworks.

The bus carrying the team had passed by Water Street just minutes before the car ran into the crowd, witnesses told media.

"It was extremely fast," said Harry Rashid, 48, from Solihull, near Birmingham, central England, who was at the parade with his wife and two young daughters.

"Initially we just heard the pop, pop, pop of people just being knocked off the bonnet of the car," he told reporters.

"It was horrible and you could hear the bumps as he was going over the people."