Low-income Indians turn to micro mutual funds for financial security

MUMBAI: Painter Rakesh Chauhan dreams of a better future for his two sons and daughter.

When a friend mentioned that mutual funds could earn more than a bank savings account, he decided to give it a try.

With the help of an agent, he began investing just 500 rupees (US$5.60) a month – a small but meaningful sum for someone who earns about US$250 in a good month.

“If I invest today, my children will benefit. They could go to good schools and get educated,” said Chauhan, whose mutual fund is currently up 10 per cent.

India is opening up its financial markets to millions of small-time investors with the introduction of “micro” mutual fund plans, which start from just US$3 a month.

Mutual funds pool money from multiple investors to invest in a diversified portfolio of securities such as stocks, bonds and other assets.