Magnitude 6.8 earthquake strikes off Indonesia's Talaud Islands
FILE - Aug. 17, 2025 photo, released by Central Sulawesi Regional Disaster Management Agency (BPBD Sulawesi Tengah), rescuers clear up debris from a church after an earthquake in Poso, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia. (BPBD Sulawesi Tengah via AP)

11 Jan 2026 12:43AM
JAKARTA: An earthquake of magnitude 6.8 struck off the coast of Indonesia's Talaud Islands on Saturday (Jan 10), the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) said.

The quake was at a depth of 77km, GFZ said.

The Indonesian geophysics agency BMKG reported a 7.1 magnitude reading, at a 17km depth. It also reported a few subsequent quakes.

BMKG said the quakes do not have the potential to trigger tsunami waves.

Some people in Manado, on the northern tip of Sulawesi island, said the quake was felt strongly there. There were no immediate reports of damage.

Indonesia straddles the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, an area of high seismic activity where multiple tectonic plates meet, and earthquakes are frequent.

 

Source: Reuters/fs

