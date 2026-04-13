Malaysia catches 34 students using illegal crossing along Thai border to attend Kelantan school

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian authorities on Sunday (Apr 12) detained 34 schoolchildren for nearly 16 hours for entering the country from Thailand in the northern state of Kelantan to attend school.

Earlier reports identified the students as being Thai nationals but initial investigations found that the 34 were Malaysians residing in Thailand, said Kelantan police chief Mohd Yusoff Mamat.

They were found to have routinely used illegal jetties to attend school in Rantau Panjang, a prominent border town in Kelantan. In Malaysia, schools in Kelantan, Kedah and Terengganu begin their school week on Sunday.

The students, aged between seven and 16, either carried MyKid - a chip-based identification card issued to children under 12 - or other types of identity cards with them, or had their identification documents brought later by their parents or guardians.

They were detained by Malaysia’s General Operations Force (GOF) at 6.30am at a crossing along Sungai Golok. The GOF is a unit within the Royal Malaysia Police specialising in border security, among others.

“We detained them under Section 5(2) of the Immigration Act 1959/63 and handed the case over to the immigration department for further action,” said Yusoff.

“We cannot exempt anyone, including students, when it comes to cross-border movement using illegal routes.”

The students were released on bail on Sunday night at about 10.15pm alongside two Malaysian guarantors after their statements were recorded, added Yusoff.