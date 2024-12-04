Malaysian king vows to end ties with military university if 'inhumane' bullying culture continues

SINGAPORE: In the wake of alleged abuse and bullying cases at military university Universiti Pertahanan Nasional Malaysia (UPNM), its new chancellor, Malaysian king Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar, has called for an end to the “inhumane” culture to restore the institution’s good name.

He does not want to be associated with the institution if the trend persists, he added at its convocation ceremony at the Kuala Lumpur World Trade Centre on Tuesday (Dec 3).

“If the bullying and abuse continues, don’t associate my name with the university anymore,” said the king.

Sultan Ibrahim expressed regret over the bullying cases involving cadet officers at UPNM’s military training academy. Victims have suffered serious injuries and a navy cadet, Zulfarhan Osman Zulkarnain, died in a case from seven years ago. Six former UPNM students were sentenced to death by a Malaysian court in July for his murder.

Two other cases surfaced in recent weeks.

On Nov 22, news agency Bernama reported that a 22-year-old cadet officer, Mohd Adil Mat Awang Ghani, was accused of intentionally causing injury to his 19-year-old junior by stomping on his stomach with spike boots in October. The victim suffered fractures to his rib and spine, the police said.

Another incident surfaced in October, with 22-year-old UPNM cadet officer Amirul Iskandar Norhanizan accused of causing hurt by pressing a heated steam iron to the chest of his junior, 20-year-old Muhammad Salman Mohd Saiful Surash, after asking the latter to iron his clothes.

Amirul was charged in the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court on Nov 8 and has pleaded not guilty.

UNIVERSITY’S DUAL OPERATING SYSTEM MAY BE REVIEWED

The king, who underwent military training in his youth, described the bullying culture at UPNM as inhumane, reported news outlet Malay Mail.

“Training a military officer does require strong physical and mental training but not to the point of abuse and causing injury or death,” he said in his speech that was also posted on social media.

The military training academy in UPNM is under the purview of the Ministry of Defence and the Malaysian Armed Forces.

According to Bernama, the 66-year-old Johor ruler regarded it to be “even more distressing” that bullying incidents continue to occur yearly “as though no serious action has been taken by any party”. This is despite bullying cases in the past that have landed in court, he said.

Higher Education Minister Zambry Abdul Kadir also weighed in last week, saying the dual operating system at the university may be reviewed to prevent future bullying incidents.

“With regards to the bullying incidents at UPNM, it may be related to the existing system – where students attend lectures and classes from 7am to 5pm and then attend the military academy under the armed forces,” he said without elaborating, as quoted by The Star.

Dr Zambry was addressing concerns raised during a parliamentary debate about how his ministry would address the rise in bullying cases at the military university.

Last week, defence minister Khaled Nordin said five UPNM cadet officers involved in three recent bullying cases have been expelled from the university and Malaysian Armed Forces.

The expelled officers, who include Amirul, have also been ordered to pay compensation to the government of Malaysia based on the total expenses incurred during their studies, the minister said. The decision aimed to serve as a deterrent to all parties, he added.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said on Nov 1 in a strongly worded speech that his government would not tolerate a culture of bullying in educational institutions.

Also addressing students of the military university, Mr Anwar urged education leaders to take responsibility and put an end to the scourge, which he said has become systemic in the country.