Malaysia Airports says global passenger processing system experiencing temporary disruptions
Passengers observe a Batik Air aircraft taxiing on the runway at Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang on Aug 12, 2025. (File photo: AFP/Mohd Rafsan)

23 Dec 2025 12:23PM (Updated: 23 Dec 2025 12:39PM)
KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia ⁠Airports said on Tuesday (Dec 23) that a global passenger processing ‍system ⁠used ‍by multiple airlines worldwide is ⁠currently experiencing temporary disruptions, ‍potentially affecting check-in and boarding processes.

Airlines operating in Malaysia have activated ‌contingency procedures, and teams ‍were ‌on hand to assist with passenger processing where needed, ‌the airport operator said in a statement posted on Facebook.

Malaysia Airports added that self-service kiosks were fully operational.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

Source: Reuters/CNA/kg

