Malaysia Airports says global passenger processing system experiencing temporary disruptions

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia ⁠Airports said on Tuesday (Dec 23) that a global passenger processing ‍system ⁠used ‍by multiple airlines worldwide is ⁠currently experiencing temporary disruptions, ‍potentially affecting check-in and boarding processes.

Airlines operating in Malaysia have activated ‌contingency procedures, and teams ‍were ‌on hand to assist with passenger processing where needed, ‌the airport operator said in a statement posted on Facebook.

Malaysia Airports added that self-service kiosks were fully operational.