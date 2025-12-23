Malaysia Airports says global passenger processing system experiencing temporary disruptions

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia Airports said on Tuesday (Dec 23) that a global passenger processing system used by multiple airlines worldwide is currently experiencing temporary disruptions, potentially affecting check-in and boarding processes.
Airlines operating in Malaysia have activated contingency procedures, and teams were on hand to assist with passenger processing where needed, the airport operator said in a statement posted on Facebook.
Malaysia Airports added that self-service kiosks were fully operational.
This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.