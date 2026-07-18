Meet PMX.AI - an artificial intelligence avatar launched by Malaysia PM Anwar to engage voters

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysians can now interact with PMX.AI, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s artificial intelligence (AI) double that looks and sounds exactly like the man himself.

In a social media post on Saturday (Jul 18) evening, Anwar encouraged Malaysians to chat with his avatar on messaging platform WhatsApp to “begin fostering fresh ideas and meaningful public discourse for our nation and its people”.

The post contains a video portraying Anwar as different characters - from an astronaut soaring through outer space, to a superhero jumping out of a plane with a Captain America-like shield, and what looked to be a younger version of himself leaping across rooftops in a Spiderman-like outfit.

It describes this method of reaching out to Malaysians as the “evolution of national communications”.

The avatar says it is “inspired” by Anwar’s values and vision.

“AI opens a new dimension,” says Anwar’s AI double, pledging to hear people’s voices and better understand their aspirations. “No leader can be everywhere at once.”