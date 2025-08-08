Chinese President Xi Jinping could attend ASEAN Summit in October, joining Trump and other leaders: Anwar

CYBERJAYA, Selangor: Chinese President Xi Jinping could attend the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit in October, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said on Friday (Aug 8), in what would be a rare in-person appearance by a Chinese supremo at the regional gathering.

Speaking at an ASEAN Day ceremony in Cyberjaya, Anwar said at least four world leaders were expected at the summit, set for Oct 26 to 28 in Malaysia.

“We look forward to welcoming the heads of government of ASEAN and dialogue partners, including US President Donald Trump and I believe Chinese President Xi Jinping,” Anwar said, as quoted by local news outlet The Star.

Anwar, who represents Malaysia as the current chair of the regional bloc, also said he has received “positive indications” regarding the attendance of Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa. Both countries are among ASEAN’s sectoral dialogue partners.

“Securing their presence is only the first step,” he said, as quoted by local media.

“The greater test is to ensure that they leave Malaysia and ASEAN feeling their time was well spent. We must ensure that their visit yields results of lasting value. The eyes of the world will be upon us. We must therefore rise to the occasion.”