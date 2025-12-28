Malaysia army chief put on leave amid probe, says defence minister

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s top army officer was on Saturday (Dec 27) put on leave following investigations by the authorities into allegations against him.

Defence Minister Khaled Nordin said that the move to put army chief Muhammad Hafizuddeain Jantan on leave was to ensure the probe could proceed without any conflict of interest.

"He will go on leave with immediate effect until the investigations are completed," Khaled said in a statement, as reported by the New Straits Times (NST).

Khaled did not specify the nature of the investigations, but the move came amid reports that the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) had summoned three people in connection to procurements involving army projects.

NST reported that investigations began on Dec 23 after a report was lodged by activist Badrul Hisham Shaharin, also known as Chegubard.

Badrul, who is the Port Dickson Bersatu chief, had alleged that "large cash inflows" were detected in the bank accounts of a senior military officer and his family members, purportedly from firms that had secured military projects.

Bersatu is a party in the opposition Perikatan Nasional coalition.

Free Malaysia Today had reported that anti-graft officials had visited the defence ministry to begin a preliminary probe into several projects involving the army from 2023.

Khaled – the defence minister – had previously said that his ministry would wait for the outcome of an official investigation before acting on the allegations.

Separately, Khaled said that Navy Chief Zulhelmy Ithnain would assume the duties of the Chief of the Malaysian Armed Forces with immediate effect ahead of the upcoming retirement of current chief Nizam Jaffar.

FMT had previously reported that Nizam – as well as head of the Malaysian Defence Intelligence Organisation Razali Alias – were believed to be leaving military service soon.

The minister had in November said that the pair were reaching their retirement age of 60 next year.

FMT reported that the minister had denied that the retirement of the duo was connected to an anti-graft probe, following allegations that their departures were linked to the arrest of 10 individuals – including military officers – suspected of involvement in a drug-smuggling case in August.