Malaysia's army conducting military exercise in Johor: Report

SINGAPORE: A military exercise will be conducted in several areas of Johor from May 1 to May 13, Malaysian news agency Bernama reported on Wednesday (Apr 30).

The exercise involves the 21st Special Forces Group and Johor Military Force, and will take place around Pengerang, Tanjung Pengelih, Teluk Ramunia and Desaru.

According to a statement from the Malaysian army, there will be helicopter flights, tactical vehicle movements and "explosive elements".

"Local residents and road users are advised not to panic and to comply with all safety instructions during the exercise," the statement said.

Traffic control measures and roadblocks will be implemented at several locations, including around Teluk Ramunia, from May 1 to 9.

Roadblocks will also be set up around the Sungai Johor Bridge and Desaru Coast Ferry Terminal on May 10, followed by a temporary road closure on Highway E22 from 1am to 3am on May 11, Bernama reported.

"This exercise is part of the Malaysian army's efforts to ensure readiness in facing any possible terrorist threats to national sovereignty," said the statement as reported by Bernama.

"Members of the public are urged not to spread any unverified information regarding this exercise."