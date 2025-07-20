Malaysia says autogates ‘100%’ restored after 2-day glitch, no indication of sabotage

SINGAPORE: The autogate breakdown affecting foreign travellers at Malaysia’s major immigration checkpoints since Jul 18 has been fully restored, its Border Control and Protection Agency (AKPS) chief said on Sunday (Jul 20).

Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain added that there is no indication of sabotage yet, even as investigations into the recent breakdown are ongoing.

“At this point, we do not see any indication of sabotage. For now, I do not wish to make any assumptions that could worsen the situation,” he was quoted as saying by the New Straits Times.

“Let us do our work and determine what actually happened.”

Shuhaily added that the “system glitch” was due to connectivity issues between the MyIMMS system and the international security system it is linked to, which then caused delays and long queues.

The Star reported Shuhaily as saying that the two-day breakdown affected over 380,000 travellers at Johor Bahru’s Bangunan Sultan Iskandar Customs, Immigration and Quarantine Complex (BSI CIQ).

"As we speak, everything is already up and running - 100 per cent. We deeply regret that this incident occurred,” he was quoted as saying by The Star at a press conference at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport Terminal One.