Malaysia ramps up biodiesel use amid soaring energy bills

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia is ramping up its use of biodiesel as it grapples with soaring energy costs and as it seeks to reduce reliance on fuel imports.

Backed by its vast palm oil industry, the country is pushing for higher biofuel blends as a longer-term solution to volatile global energy markets.

With the government spending more than US$1.8 billion each month to subsidise ballooning fuel costs, pressure is mounting to find viable alternatives.

Biofuels are produced from biomass, with palm oil among the key feedstocks, alongside crops such as corn, sugarcane and soybeans.

The alternative fuel has become more attractive as it is now cheaper than conventional diesel, following supply disruptions linked to tensions in the Middle East.

INFRASTRUCTURE HURDLES

Currently, Malaysia mandates a B10 blend for motorists, comprising 10 per cent biodiesel and 90 per cent petroleum diesel.

The government has tasked industry players with scaling up production and infrastructure to support a move towards B15, and eventually B20 or B30.

However, this transition will take time.

Malaysia has 34 biodiesel blending depots, most of which were designed for B10 capacity, said Sang Yew Ngin, undersecretary at the Malaysian Plantation and Commodities Ministry’s Biomass and Biofuel Division.