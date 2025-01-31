Nian gao: A sweet treat that unites Malaysia's diverse communities during Chinese New Year

Aside from the Malaysian-Chinese community, it is also enjoyed by Malaysians of different backgrounds in the country’s multiracial and multicultural society during this festive period.

“I really like nian gao. In Langkawi, we’re close with the Chinese community. They are always willing to share and they taught me how to make (this dish),” said Jamilah, the founder of Izzat Yap Traditional Bakery.

Sweet, gooey and wrapped in banana leaves, her kuih bakul is a hit on social media.

MAKING NIAN GAO

The process of making nian gao is painstaking – and even more so for Jamilah as she cooks them using steamers instead of newer equipment like slow or pressure cookers.

She mixes the batter – comprising glutinous rice flour, sugar and water – the day before and lets it sit overnight.

In Malaysia and parts of Southeast Asia, the recipe usually includes palm sugar and pandan or other local flavourings.

The batter is then poured into cake pans lined with banana leaves and steamed at low heat for about 12 hours.

Once the nian gao is removed from the steamer and cooled, the pieces are taken out of the cake pans and excess banana leaves are trimmed off.