‘Treasure hunting’ shoppers propel dizzying rise of Malaysia’s dollar stores as inflation bites

KUALA LUMPUR: In the leaner days leading up to her payday each month, supermarket cashier Azura Hanib turns to her local Eco-Shop in Selayang, Selangor, for everyday items such as dishwashing liquid.

At the budget-friendly chain store, most items, from biscuits to baby wipes, retail for RM2.60 (US$0.61), allowing Azura to stretch her dollar.

“Being able to buy things in small quantities – dish wash, a few exercise books – makes some difference," Azura, 44, told CNA while shopping with her 13-year-old daughter.

"With how difficult life is, you really have to be mindful of every single cent," added the mother of four children aged 10 to 20.

Since 2003 when it was started by businessman Lee Kar Whatt, his brother and two other people, Eco-Shop has expanded to over 350 stores across the country by catering to budget-conscious consumers.

It became Malaysia’s biggest initial public offering (IPO) so far this year on May 23, listing on the Main Market of Bursa Malaysia. It ended its first day of trading at RM1.20, above the IPO price of 1.13 per share, making its founder Lee a billionaire.

The successful IPO highlighted the strength and potential of a business model offering consumers affordability amid economic uncertainty, analysts said.

"Because everybody wants to save money, dollar stores are generally seen as recession-proof. That's where people go, especially those in the low-income (B40) and some in the middle-income (M40) bracket," said Vincent Lau, equities broker Rakuten Trade’s head of equity sales.



CNA takes a closer look at the rise of value chain stores in Malaysia and elsewhere, as well as what could curb their growth.