Magnitude 4.1 earthquake strikes Johor; tremors felt in several Malaysian states

JOHOR BAHRU: A weak earthquake struck the Malaysian state of Johor on Sunday (Aug 24) morning, with tremors felt across several states.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) said in a Facebook post that the 4.1-magnitude quake occurred at 6.13am on Sunday, 5km west of Segamat, at a depth of 10km.

The authorities said tremors were felt in most areas of Johor, Negeri Sembilan, Melaka and southern Pahang.

MetMalaysia said it would continue to monitor the situation and that there was no tsunami threat to the country.

Johor Chief Minister Onn Hafiz Ghazi wrote on Facebook that there were no reports of accidents or property damage in Segamat.

He added that the Johor state government was closely monitoring the situation with the relevant agencies.

Members of the public were advised to stay away from unstable structures and to heed instructions from the authorities, said Onn Hafiz.

COUNTRY NOT COMPLETELY IMMUNE

While Malaysia is located outside the Pacific Ring of Fire, the country is not completely immune to the risk of earthquakes, said one expert.

The Institute of Geology Malaysia’s president Abd Rasid Jaapar told Bernama that while Malaysia is not situated along the collision zone of major tectonic plates, several minor tremors have been recorded in certain areas over recent decades.