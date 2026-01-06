Malaysia's centenarian ex-PM Mahathir in hospital after fracturing hip in fall

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s 100-year-old former prime minister Mahathir Mohamad was taken to hospital on Tuesday (Jan 6) after fracturing his hip in a fall at home.

His aide, Sufi Yusoff, said Mahathir had suffered a right hip fracture and is expected to remain in hospital for the next few weeks for treatment and observation.

He added that Mahathir had fallen around 7.30am, before being taken conscious to the National Heart Institute (IJN) and was admitted about two hours later.

Sufi earlier told AFP that Mahathir "fell transiting from one part of the balcony to the living room".

Mahathir has suffered health problems in recent years and was previously hospitalised for fatigue after a picnic celebration for his centenary in July.

The former premier has previously undergone bypass surgeries for heart problems.

He was prime minister from 1981 until 2003, and again from 2018 to 2020.

He reached the age of 94 during his second stint, and was the world's oldest elected leader at the time.