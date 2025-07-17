Commentary: At 100, Dr Mahathir shows that legacy is never static

PARIS: This month, as Dr Mahathir Mohamad marks his 100th year, the world contemplates not just longevity, but the enduring enigma of political power he embodies.

The former Malaysian prime minister’s milestone comes at a time when the archetype of the "strongman" leader is resurgent globally – from Hungary to, undeniably, the United States where President Donald Trump is barely six months into a second tumultuous term.

This context offers Dr Mahathir, the ultimate political strategist and survivor, a unique lens through which to refract his own legacy – not merely to reflect on his doings, but to actively reshape its perception.

DR MAHATHIR’S COMPLEX LEGACY

On their own, Dr Mahathir’s two stints as prime minister make for a complex legacy.