Commentary: Is Nurul Izzah Anwar prime minister material?

PARIS: Anyone who follows Malaysian politics knows the name Nurul Izzah Anwar.

The eldest daughter of Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, the 44-year-old newly elected deputy president of Parti Keadilan Rakyat (the anchor party of Malaysia’s governing coalition) has lived much of her life in the public eye.

Long romanticised as Malaysia’s “princess of reform” (Puteri Reformasi), Nurul Izzah gained prominence as a teenager campaigning for her father’s release after his 1998 arrest.

She later went on to become a three-term Member of Parliament and championed issues from education access to gender equality and economic inclusion.

Now, as Malaysia looks toward its next general election in 2028, her place in Malaysian politics is being scrutinised.

Her recent election as Anwar’s second-in-command in PKR has placed the spotlight back on political dynasties, and whether her rise reflects genuine leadership potential or the strategic manoeuvring of her father.

Though no official succession plan has been announced, her new position has inevitably spurred talk of whether she could one day sit where her father is sitting.