Commentary: Could Anwar’s PKR party falter under the weight of his family?

HOBART: The resignations of two senior Cabinet ministers – from Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s own Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) no less – will have immediate and far-reaching consequences.

Malaysia’s political landscape was shaken on Wednesday (May 28) when Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli and Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad announced their resignations from the Cabinet roles within hours of each other, both citing their defeats in internal party polls last weekend.

Rafizi lost the PKR deputy presidency contest to Nurul Izzah Anwar, while Nik Nazmi was defeated by R Ramanan for one of four vice president posts. The victors are widely perceived as aligned with the faction loyal to PKR president Anwar, but this does not make life easier for the prime minister.

A POLITICAL DYNASTY UNDERMINES REFORMIST REPUTATION

Anwar’s family now dominates the leadership of the party and the broader Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition, intensifying a narrative of his political dynasty that threatens to undermine the party’s reformist credentials.

Nurul Izzah is Anwar’s daughter, raising concerns about nepotism. Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, Nurul Izzah’s mother and Anwar’s wife, is president of the PH.

Critics argue that Anwar should have discouraged Nurul Izzah’s candidacy for the deputy presidency to mitigate accusations that PKR operates as a family-run entity. For years, detractors have labelled PKR the “Anwar Ibrahim Fan Club”, a moniker that has gained traction with the consolidation of familial control.