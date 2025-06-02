Commentary: Could Anwar’s PKR party falter under the weight of his family?
After his daughter took over as number two in the party, the narrative of Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s political dynasty is intensifying, says Asian Studies professor James Chin.
HOBART: The resignations of two senior Cabinet ministers – from Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s own Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) no less – will have immediate and far-reaching consequences.
Malaysia’s political landscape was shaken on Wednesday (May 28) when Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli and Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad announced their resignations from the Cabinet roles within hours of each other, both citing their defeats in internal party polls last weekend.
Rafizi lost the PKR deputy presidency contest to Nurul Izzah Anwar, while Nik Nazmi was defeated by R Ramanan for one of four vice president posts. The victors are widely perceived as aligned with the faction loyal to PKR president Anwar, but this does not make life easier for the prime minister.
A POLITICAL DYNASTY UNDERMINES REFORMIST REPUTATION
Anwar’s family now dominates the leadership of the party and the broader Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition, intensifying a narrative of his political dynasty that threatens to undermine the party’s reformist credentials.
Nurul Izzah is Anwar’s daughter, raising concerns about nepotism. Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, Nurul Izzah’s mother and Anwar’s wife, is president of the PH.
Critics argue that Anwar should have discouraged Nurul Izzah’s candidacy for the deputy presidency to mitigate accusations that PKR operates as a family-run entity. For years, detractors have labelled PKR the “Anwar Ibrahim Fan Club”, a moniker that has gained traction with the consolidation of familial control.
Supporters counter these claims by emphasising Nurul Izzah’s independent political career and grassroots support. Her landslide victory – her 9,803 votes to Rafizi’s 3,866 – they argue, demonstrates strong backing within the party and reflects merit, not merely bloodline.
A member of parliament from 2008 to 2022 and former senior adviser to the Minister of Finance, from her teenage years she was known as “Puteri Reformasi” (reform princess) fighting for her father’s release after Anwar was arrested in 1998.
RAFIZI RAMLI’S RISING INFLUENCE
Anwar’s apparent acquiescence to Nurul Izzah challenging Rafizi has led some to speculate that he sought to curb his former deputy’s rising influence, prioritising family loyalty over party unity.
Rafizi had already defeated Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, Anwar’s close ally, for the deputy presidency in the 2022 party polls. Some members had even envisioned a "dream team" scenario of Rafizi eventually succeeding Anwar as president, with Nurul Izzah as deputy.
Rafizi enjoys a formidable reputation as a reformist and intellectual force within PKR and viewed by many as a future leader capable of elevating Malaysia’s political and economic landscape.
He is celebrated for his role in exposing major scandals – and this more than once: He was convicted for leaking audit details related to 1MDB and for exposing confidential documents related to the National Feedlot Corporation scandal – though the latter was later overturned.
He is also credited with spearheading Malaysia’s subsidy rationalisation plan, a critical reform to address long-standing fuel and energy subsidy programmes. The business community has expressed hope that Anwar will appoint replacements with similar economic pragmatism to maintain market confidence.
PARTY TURBULENCE
It is the political fallout that poses a greater threat to PKR’s cohesion and Anwar’s leadership.
Both Rafizi and Nik Nazmi are now freed from Cabinet collective responsibility that conventionally requires ministers to publicly support government decisions even if they personally disagree. They can now openly critique key government policies, which will be a direct aim at Anwar as prime minister.
As MPs, they retain parliamentary platforms to voice dissent, potentially rallying Anwar’s detractors within PKR.
This internal discord comes at a precarious time. The Sabah state election is due in the next six months and PKR’s weak presence in the East Malaysian state can easily be undermined by federal-level divisions.
The 16th General Election (GE16) is due by 2027. Failure to unify PKR and achieve a strong electoral performance could place the blame squarely on Anwar, particularly for his support of Nurul Izzah in taking over as number two causing party turbulence.
The most severe risk would be the potential departure of Rafizi and Nik Nazmi from PKR, along with their reformist supporters. Rafizi, in particular, commands significant loyalty among the party’s “reformasi” base, and his exit could destabilise PKR, reminiscent of Azmin Ali’s defection during the Sheraton Move in 2020.
ANWAR’S STRATEGIC OPTIONS
Anwar must act swiftly to contain the fallout if he is to avoid crisis.
Offering Rafizi and Nik Nazmi senior roles within the party, government or government-linked companies could signal reconciliation. Party insiders think this is likely: Appointing Rafizi to a non-elected position poses less risk within PKR.
Time is critical; prolonged tensions could prompt Rafizi’s supporters to voice dissent through public channels, further eroding party unity and damaging PKR’s public reputation.
If Rafizi declines, he could return to his advocacy work through organisations he co-founded like the National Oversight and Whistleblowers Centre (NOW) and Invoke Malaysia, focusing on transparency, anti-corruption and economic justice.
As the MP for Pandan, he retains a parliamentary platform to voice his opinion, potentially positioning himself as the comeback kid.
Anwar Ibrahim faces a critical juncture in his leadership of PKR and Malaysia. The resignations of Rafizi Ramli and Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad, coupled with allegations of nepotism, threaten to fracture PKR and erode public trust in the PH coalition.
Anwar’s ability to navigate this crisis will determine whether he can stabilise PKR in time for GE16. Failure to do so risks empowering Rafizi as a formidable foe outside the party’s inner circle, who could make a comeback at Anwar’s political expense.
Will PKR’s reformist vision falter under the weight of familial politics? The coming weeks will tell if reformasi (reform), Anwar and PKR’s tagline, will end up reformati (dead reform).
James Chin is professor of Asian Studies at the University of Tasmania and Senior Research Associate at the Universiti Tunku Abdul Rahman.