100-year-old former Malaysian PM Mahathir in hospital for fatigue, after weekend cycling and picnic
Local reports said Mahathir joined a cycling event and rode for about an hour before appearing tired.
KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian former Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad has been admitted to hospital for fatigue, his office said on Sunday (Jul 13), after media reported he had left a picnic celebration for his 100th birthday early.
Mahathir has a history of heart problems and has undergone bypass surgeries. He has been hospitalised repeatedly in recent years, most recently in October for a respiratory infection.
He is under observation at the National Heart Institute in Kuala Lumpur for fatigue-related issues, his office said. "He is resting, but we expect him to be back home by this evening," it said in a statement.
A physician who was a member of parliament until 2022, Mahathir drove himself on Sunday to the celebration, which also marked the 99th birthday of his wife, Hasmah Mohd Ali, a day earlier, local media reported.
The reports said he took part in a cycling event and rode for an hour before appearing tired.
He briefly rested on a chair before heading to the breakfast table for a picnic celebration.
Mahathir's birthday was on Thursday.
His son, Mokhzani Mahathir, said there were no serious health concerns, Malay Mail reported.
He added that his father was simply tired from a function the night before and had not slept well.
Mahathir was prime minister for 22 years until 2003. He returned as premier in 2018 after leading the opposition coalition to a historic win, but his government collapsed in less than two years due to infighting.