Malaysia’s export sector feeling the strain as US tariff deadline nears

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s export sector is showing early signs of strain ahead of a 25 per cent United States tariff set to take effect on Aug 1, as manufacturers report dwindling orders and growing buyer hesitation.

The US last week raised the tariff rate on Malaysia by one percentage point from 24 per cent. While the increase may appear marginal, industry players said the real cost lies in the escalating uncertainty surrounding trade policy.

Manufacturers told CNA that without clear direction, fewer orders are coming in. Some worry that orders may be rerouted to regional competitors like Vietnam and the Philippines.

"It's important for manufacturers to see clarity in the way forward, to make our investment decision or even our production planning,” said Jacob Lee, vice-president of the Federation of Malaysian Manufacturers.

“On the other side, the US customers are also adopting a wait-and-see (approach). Will there be a flip flop? Will there be a postponement?” he added.

“They are also not giving us orders like before. They are giving us smaller orders so as to just cater to their pressing needs.”