Malaysia eyes permanent F1 return to Sepang, but it will ‘take time’: Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia is in talks with Formula One over bringing the Malaysian Grand Prix back as a permanent fixture on the race calendar, said Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Sunday (Oct 4), amid calls from fans and commentators for its return following the weekend’s race at Sepang.

He cautioned, however, that efforts regarding the matter would "take time", given Formula One's crowded calendar and existing contractual commitments to other host countries.

Anwar said that he discussed the possibility with Formula One chief executive officer Stefano Domenicali on the sidelines of the Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix, which was relocated to the Sepang International Circuit in Malaysia as a one-off event over the weekend.

“We discussed the prospect of reinstating the Malaysian Grand Prix as a permanent fixture on the Formula One calendar, thereby fulfilling the long-standing wishes of fans who have been eagerly awaiting its return to Sepang,” Anwar said in a Facebook post.

"However, this effort requires time as the race calendar preparation needs to take into account the tight schedule and the existing contract commitments with the host country," he added.

Malaysia hosted the Formula One event after the original Bahrain race could not go ahead in April due to the Iran war and the situation in the Middle East.

Sepang previously hosted the Malaysian Grand Prix from 1999 to 2017 before the country dropped the race because of rising costs and licensing fees.

Anwar said the Cabinet would discuss a possible return and consider Malaysia's capability to host the race as well as the potential benefits to the economy and the public.

The proposal remains at an early stage, Anwar added.

A Sepang International Circuit official previously estimated that securing a permanent spot on the Formula One calendar would cost Malaysia RM300 million (US$73.3 million) a year, local media reported.

The cost of the weekend's race was borne by Bahrain, while Malaysia spent between RM10 million and RM16 million on preparations.