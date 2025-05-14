In Focus: As rubbish piles up, Malaysia faces burning questions over waste-to-energy incinerator plan

KUALA LUMPUR: In his hometown of Batu Arang in Selangor, 65-year-old Ravi Shankar is rallying against the authorities.

Ravi and fellow residents are fighting the proposed construction of an incinerator, or the Sultan Idris Shah waste-to-energy plant (WTE) - named after the Selangor ruler - in their backyard.

Residents from the nearby areas of Tasik Puteri, Kota Puteri, and Rawang are also mobilising against the authorities, their shared concern stemming from the planned facility's location.

The proposed plant is located next to a former mining pool that has now been sealed off to the public.

“There are still underground tunnels here and we are afraid that if water is needed to cool the incinerator, it might be pumped out again and cause ground instabilities,” said Ravi.

“Our main concern is the location. It is very close to residential areas,” he added.

The protracted dispute in Batu Arang serves as a stark illustration of Malaysia's broader crisis in handling its increasing volumes of solid waste.

This issue is becoming increasingly urgent as the nation's landfills - what the country currently relies on to manage the issue - are expected to be filled to capacity by 2050.

While experts say the WTE incinerators are a necessity to manage the country’s waste management woes, environmentalists and non-governmental groups are expressing concerns over potential health issues and some WTEs’ proximity to residential areas.

For Ravi, his actions are fuelled, not just by concern for the future, but also memories of the past.

Over three decades ago, the town of Batu Arang in Selangor was plagued by land subsidence and sinkholes. Back then, Ravi was among those who protested against a cement company they alleged was the cause of those incidents.

The cement company Associated Pan Malaysia Company had been pumping water from former mining pools for its operations and this was the supposed cause of the collapse of the tunnels located under the town.

The then-Selangor government even told residents that it was unsafe and that they might have to move out.

A series of protests caused the company to stop the pumping of water, and since then, there have been no reported incidents of subsidence in Batu Arang, which was declared a heritage town by the Selangor State Government in 2011 and recognised as part of the Gombak-Hulu Langat Geopark.

“What’s happening today brings back memories of the past,” Ravi, a former supervisor at an ammunition manufacturer, told CNA recently, while holding a scrapbook of old newspaper clippings about the incidents that made headlines in 1991.