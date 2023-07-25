Malaysian minister denies orchestrating ‘evil narrative’ blaming PAS for Good Vibes Festival cancellation

The poster also alleged that Mr Fahmi made the “desperate move” of blaming PAS as he realised that the “unnatural action” involving The 1975 was caused by his approval of the group’s permit to perform.

Mr Fahmi clarified in the Twitter post that the Central Agency for Application for Filming and Performance by Foreign Artistes (PUSPAL) under the Ministry of Communications and Digital had on Jun 23 denied the festival organisers’ request to bring in The 1975 due to the band’s poor record in other countries.

However, The 1975 was later allowed to perform at the Good Vibes Festival as a guarantee was made assuring responsibility for the band’s performance.

“On July 16, the organisers made an appeal and a written guarantee from the band's manager to be fully responsible for the band's performance. PUSPAL accepted the appeal based on the guarantee,” he said.

Mr Fahmi added that four hours after the controversial incident involving The 1975 took place, he took to Twitter to strongly condemn the action and called for the festival organisers to meet him the next morning.

“At the end of the meeting, at 1pm, I issued a statement and asked the organisers to cancel the rest of the concert and find a refund mechanism for those who have bought the tickets,” he said.

After the meeting on Saturday, Mr Fahmi said in a Twitter post: "There will be no compromise against any party that challenges, disparages and violates Malaysian laws.”

Festival organiser Future Sound Asia had since apologised for the cancellation of the show following Healy's "controversial conduct and remarks". It said The 1975's management had promised the band would obey performance guidelines.