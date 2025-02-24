Families of Malaysian scam centre victims call on Thailand to do more

KUALA LUMPUR: Families of Malaysians still trapped in scam compounds in Myanmar are urging Thailand to do more to help rescue their loved ones.

This comes after pressure was stepped up on Myanmar and Thailand to shut the centres operating along the border, and release scam farm victims who are being held against their will.

Earlier this month, dozens of family members gathered outside the Thai embassy in Kuala Lumpur, calling on the Thai government to clamp down the crime gangs that have tricked their relatives into scam work.

They said their loved ones were lured by these syndicates offering fake jobs.

Malaysia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it has successfully facilitated the repatriation of 15 Malaysian job scam victims on Monday (Feb 24), after they were handed over by the Myanmar authorities to their Thai counterparts on Feb 12.

The Malaysian embassy in Bangkok offered its support including consular visits, communications with family members, and the issuance of temporary travel documents, said the ministry.

It added that the embassy also arranged transportation and essential supplies such as food and face masks, as well as accompanied the victims throughout their 25-hour journey from Thailand's Tak province to the Bukit Kayu Hitam Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security (ICQS) complex.

Efforts are being made to bring home another 22 more Malaysians believed to be job scam victims in Myanmar.