Wang Xing: Thai police investigating two more missing Chinese nationals amid human trafficking concerns

SINGAPORE: Thailand police have launched investigations into the disappearances of two more Chinese nationals amid human trafficking concerns, with one case bearing similarities to that of rescued Chinese actor Wang Xing.

Wang, also known by his stage name Xing Xing, disappeared after travelling to Thailand and was found on Tuesday (Jan 7) near the border of Myanmar in an area where online scam networks operate. Thai police have said he was a victim of human trafficking.

One case involves a male model named Yang Zeqi who went missing in late December, while the other involves the disappearance of a young woman, Wu Jiaqi, whose case was brought to the attention of the Thai police this week, Thai news site The Bangkok Post reported on Friday.

In Yang’s case, his relatives had posted about his disappearance on social media and sought help, according to the inspector-general of the Royal Thai Police Office Thatchai Pitaneelaboot.

The sequence of events was posted on Chinese microblogging platform Sina Weibo on Wednesday by a user, Mou, claiming to be Yang’s cousin.

According to Mou, Yang came across an audition notice on Dec 8 for a film production in Thailand. He had shared the casting call with his friends, but they did not sign up due to conflicting schedules.

Yang passed the audition and left Beijing for Bangkok on Dec 20 for the shoot. According to Mou, he was picked up from Suvarnabhumi Airport in a vehicle arranged by the alleged film crew before being taken to the Thai-Myanmar border.

A day later, Yang reportedly sent a distress message to his friends before losing contact. The next time he made contact was on Dec 29, when Yang made a video call to his mother to report that “he was safe”.

But during the call, his mother noticed that there were "obvious scars on the corner of his eyes" and his condition was "not good", Mou said. Yang's friends have since contacted the Chinese police, as well as the Chinese embassies in Thailand and Myanmar.

"We saw that Wang's case was extremely similar to (my cousin's), so I have no choice but to ask for help from the internet, and also to contact Wang's family members to help rescue my cousin,” Mou wrote on Weibo.